Wednesday 21 December 2022
# Westmeath
Gardai seek witnesses of cash in transit robbery in Mullingar yesterday
A man threatened a security member who was forced to drive to a sliproad outside the town.
50 minutes ago

GARDAI IN WESTMEATH are appealing for witnesses following a cash in transit (CIT) robbery in Mullingar, Co Westmeath, yesterday evening.

At approximately 6:45pm, a man approached and threatened a cash-in-transit security staff member outside a retail premises Eastbound on the N4 at Clongowney/Marlinstown, Mullingar.

The security staff member was forced to drive from the premises before the vehicle was abandoned on the slip road between the N4 and R156.

None of the security personnel were harmed in the course of the incident.

Gardaí in Mullingar are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to motorists with dash-cam and to those with video footage, from the area at the time of the incident or with footage of the van as it left the area, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mullingar Street Garda Station 044 938 4000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Author
Jamie McCarron
