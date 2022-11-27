Witness appeal after two men use angle grinder to steal safe from cash-in-transit van

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following a cash-in-transit robbery in Templeogue, Dublin yesterday.

At approximately 6.20pm, two men approached and threatened a cash-in-transit security staff member outside a shopping centre on Orwell Road.

They entered the cash-in-transit van and removed a safe with an angle grinder before leaving the scene in a silver saloon car. The safe contained a undisclosed sum of cash.

None of the security personnel were physically harmed in the course of the incident.

The car, described as a silver Ford Focus, was later discovered burnt out at Dunree Park, Coolock, Dublin 5.

Gardaí at Terenure are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to motorists with dash-cam and to those with video footage, from the Orwell Shopping Centre and Orwell Road area at the time the incident or with footage of the car as it left the area, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Terenure Street Garda Station 01-6666400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.