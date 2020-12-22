#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Tuesday 22 December 2020
Advertisement

Two men arrested over cash-in-transit robbery in Dublin

The incident occurred last week on Thomas Street, Dublin 8.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 22 Dec 2020, 9:42 AM
49 minutes ago 3,243 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5308481
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/gabriel12
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/gabriel12

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING A cash-in-transit robbery on Dublin’s Thomas Street last week have arrested two men this morning. 

At approximately 12.45pm on Tuesday 15 December, a staff member who’d collected a cash box from a retail premises was returning to a security van when he was approached and threatened by a man with a hammer. 

The man took possession of the cash box and fled the scene on a bicycle, and a sum of cash was taken. The cash box was found empty and on fire on St Kevin’s Avenue off New Street a short time later.

Gardaí investigating the theft today carried out a search at three properties in the Dublin 8 area and one in the Clondalkin area of Dublin 22. 

These searches were carried out by gardaí from the Dublin Metropolitan Region South Central Serious Crime Unit, assisted by Kevin Street and Kilmainham gardaí.

Two men, aged in their 30s and late teens, have been arrested. They are being detained at Kevin Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Gardaí thanked those who’d come forward, and issued an additional appeal for anyone with information who is yet to come forward to make contact. 

They are particularly keen on speaking to motorists who were on Thomas Street or St Kevin’s Avenue/New Street between 12.30pm and 2.30pm on Tuesday 15 December who may have video footage of the area. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie