Two men arrested over cash-in-transit robbery in Dublin

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING A cash-in-transit robbery on Dublin’s Thomas Street last week have arrested two men this morning.

At approximately 12.45pm on Tuesday 15 December, a staff member who’d collected a cash box from a retail premises was returning to a security van when he was approached and threatened by a man with a hammer.

The man took possession of the cash box and fled the scene on a bicycle, and a sum of cash was taken. The cash box was found empty and on fire on St Kevin’s Avenue off New Street a short time later.

Gardaí investigating the theft today carried out a search at three properties in the Dublin 8 area and one in the Clondalkin area of Dublin 22.

These searches were carried out by gardaí from the Dublin Metropolitan Region South Central Serious Crime Unit, assisted by Kevin Street and Kilmainham gardaí.

Two men, aged in their 30s and late teens, have been arrested. They are being detained at Kevin Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí thanked those who’d come forward, and issued an additional appeal for anyone with information who is yet to come forward to make contact.

They are particularly keen on speaking to motorists who were on Thomas Street or St Kevin’s Avenue/New Street between 12.30pm and 2.30pm on Tuesday 15 December who may have video footage of the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.