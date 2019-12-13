This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 13 December, 2019
Gardaí probe cash-in-transit robbery in Dundrum after staff member threatened with gun

The incident happened today at 10.35am.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 13 Dec 2019, 1:06 PM
28 minutes ago 2,047 Views 3 Comments
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ IN DUNDRUM have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a cash-in-transit robbery this morning.

Officers said that an employee transporting a cash box was approached and allegedly threatened by a man armed with a gun. The incident happened on the Taney Road at around 10.35am.

The suspect then stole the cash box, which contained an undisclosed sum of money and fled the scene in a white van. The van was found burnt out on Taney Crescent a short time later.

A garda spokesman said: “No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

“Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users with camera footage who were travelling in the Dundrum area between the hours of 10am and 11am particularly on Taney Road and Taney Crescent to contact the incident room at Dundrum Garda Station 01 01- 666 5600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”

