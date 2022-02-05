#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 5 February 2022
Two arrested and €374,000 cash seized in organised crime operation in Dublin

The seizure took place yesterday after two vehicles were intercepted by investigators.

By Eoghan Dalton Saturday 5 Feb 2022, 12:58 PM
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

AN INVESTIGATION INTO an organised crime gang in Dublin has lead to the seizure €374,000 in cash and the arrests of two men. 

 The men, aged 38 and 27, have been detained at Coolock Garda Station under the Criminal Justice Act. 

The operation was conducted the interception as part of an ongoing intelligence lead investigation targeting serious and organised crime in the Dublin Region

It followed the interception of two vehicles in the Holywell area of Swords by gardaí. 

A substantial amount of cash in excess of €374,000 was recovered and the two men were arrested on suspicion of facilitating or enhancing the ability of an organised crime group to commit a serious offence, contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

The operation involved officers attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and supported by the Special Crime Task Force. 

Follow up searches were conducted in the Swords and Clondalkin areas.

The investigations are ongoing according to officers.

