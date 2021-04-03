Gardaí seize €160,000 in cash after stopping car in Athlone

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED €160,000 in cash after stopping a car in Athlone on Friday night.
Garda units from the Crime and Drugs Unit stopped and searched the vehicle in the Auburn Villas area of the town at about 9.30pm.
A search found €160,000 cash was located concealed in the vehicle.
A 21-year-old man was arrested at the scene and and was subsequently released without charge.
