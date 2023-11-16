Man in 40s dies after single vehicle collision in Kilkenny

A MAN IN his 40s has died after a single vehicle collision in Castlecolumb, Co Kilkenny this afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the incident that occurred on the R448 shortly after 4pm. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

The man was later removed to the mortuary at Waterford University Hospital, where a post-mortem will soon take place.

A technical examination will be carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators in the morning.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them, particularly those with camera and dash-cam footage who were travelling in the area at the time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 775 4150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station, a spokesperson said this evening.