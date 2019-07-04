Gardaí investigating after children find loaded handgun in west Dublin

A GARDA INVESTIGATION has been launched after a firearm was discovered by children at a housing estate in west Dublin.

Gardaí in Blanchardstown recovered the loaded 9mm handgun this afternoon.

It is understood that the children found the gun in a plastic bag in Castlecurragh Heath, Mulhuddart.

A garda spokesperson said that the investigation is at an early stage and is ongoing.

Last Saturday, a man was seriously injured in a shooting in the same housing estate.

The man, 30s, was rushed to hospital on Saturday evening in a serious condition.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing into the shooting.

With reporting from Garreth MacNamee