Gardaí investigating after children find loaded handgun in west Dublin

A GARDA INVESTIGATION has been launched after a firearm was discovered by children at a housing estate in west Dublin.
Gardaí in Blanchardstown recovered the loaded 9mm handgun this afternoon.
It is understood that the children found the gun in a plastic bag in Castlecurragh Heath, Mulhuddart.
A garda spokesperson said that the investigation is at an early stage and is ongoing.
Last Saturday, a man was seriously injured in a shooting in the same housing estate.
The man, 30s, was rushed to hospital on Saturday evening in a serious condition.
Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing into the shooting.
With reporting from Garreth MacNamee
