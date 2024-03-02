Gardaí investigating violent incident at National Boys Boxing Championships in Roscommon

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING scenes of serious violence which occurred at the National Boy 4 Boxing Championships in Castlerea, Co Roscommon, yesterday.

The Irish Athletic Boxing Association has condemned the incident as “abhorrent” and suspended the remainder of the U14 national championships which were due to conclude over the weekend.

Several males, at least three of whom wielded sharp instruments, entered Castlerea Boxing Club during yesterday’s quarter-finals. It is believed they were looking for another male.

Violence broke out for almost a minute before the intruders fled the scene.

A statement released last night by the IABA said that the association “is aware of a serious incident during the final stages of the 2024 National Boy 4 Championship quarter-finals in Castlerea, Co. Roscommon, this evening.”

“That such an incident could occur at a children’s sporting event is abhorrent, and is roundly condemned by every member of the Irish boxing family,” the IABA added.

“Gardai are investigating.

“Two more days of boxing were scheduled in to take place in this competition over the weekend. They have been suspended and the remaining days of boxing will be rescheduled.

“Understandably, there will be clubs, boxers, officials and supporters at a loss. But in the interest of their safety, there is no option; risk remains too high even if the competition proceeds behind closed doors.”

