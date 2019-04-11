Gardaí arrest couple outside prison in possession of drone, cannabis, mobiles, and 440 pills

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man and woman following the interception of a drone, controlled drugs, mobile phones and pills.

At around 11am this morning, gardaí stopped and searched a car at Harristown, Castlerea which is beside Castlerea Prison.

Two mobile phones, a watch phone, approximately 440 tablets and cannabis were recovered together with a drone which was in the process of being set up.

A garda spokesman said: “A male and female were arrested at the scene in connection with this investigation are currently detained at Castlerea Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A statement from the governor of Castlerea Prison added: “The Prison works closely with An Garda Siochana and we welcome their intervention and continued support in assisting the prevention of contraband entering our facility.”