Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard announced as new permanent This Morning hosts

CAT DEELEY AND Ben Shephard have been confirmed as the regular hosts of ITV’s popular daytime show This Morning.

The duo take over in the wake of the exits of long-time sofa hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, who both left last year.

In May last year, Schofield resigned from ITV and was dropped by his talent agency after admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” relationship.

In October, Willoughby left the show after 14 years on the sofa, saying she had made the “decision for me and my family”.

Shephard and Deeley will begin hosting This Morning from Monday to Thursday next month, with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary presenting on Fridays.

Deeley’s husband, comedian and presenter Patrick Kielty, replaced Ryan Tubridy on RTÉ’s Late Late Show last September to the backdrop of months of scandalous revelations about RTÉ’s finances.

The couple are now based in London after living in California.

It's official! Say hello to our new #ThisMorning presenters! 👋 Welcome to the family. We can’t wait to see you soon! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GU0RNd6hfF — This Morning (@thismorning) February 16, 2024

Deeley rose to fame as a presenter of Saturday morning ITV children’s programme SM:TV Live alongside Ant and Dec, and its spin-off music programme CD:UK with Willoughby.

She previously co-presented This Morning alongside Rylan Clark in November last year.

“This Morning is and always will be the viewers’ show,” Deeley said.

“Ben and I both know how much people love it, and with the help of an amazing team of people, we’re going to do our best to take care of it.”

The 47-year-old has previously hosted ITV’s Stars In Their Eyes and the BBC’s Fame Academy, and presented American competition show So You Think You Can Dance for more than a decade.

Ben Shephard has co-hosted ITV breakfast show Good Morning Britain for the past 10 years.

The 49-year-old also hosts the ITV quiz show Tipping Point. He has also hosted Ninja Warrior UK and The Krypton Factor.

He has joined Willoughby on the sofa to replace Schofield during previous absences over the years.

“This really feels like a very special moment for Cat and I to be part of the next chapter of This Morning,” Shephard said.

“It’s an honour to be trusted with the reins, join Alison and Dermot and all the team that work on and off screen and do such a great job.”

Hammond and O’Leary were among the stars to congratulate Shephard and Deeley.

Commenting on news on Instagram, O’Leary wrote: “Huzzah! Welcome to the fam,” while Hammond said: “So excited about this.”

TV presenter and former I’m A Celebrity contestant Josie Gibson, who often features on This Morning, wrote: “I feel a work welcome party coming on!!!!!”

Includes reporting by Press Association