Wednesday 3 March 2021
Two men charged after catalytic converters found in boot of car in Finglas

The men are due to appear in court later this month.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 3 Mar 2021, 6:46 PM
Image of the catalytic converters.
Image: Garda Info via Twitter
Image: Garda Info via Twitter

TWO MEN HAVE been charged after gardaí recovered seven catalytic converters from the boot of a car in Dublin.

Shortly after 10am yesterday, gardaí in Finglas stopped and searched a car in the St Margaret’s Road area.

Seven catalytic converters were found located in the boot of the car.

The occupants of the car – two men in their 20s and 40s, and a man in his late teens – were arrested on suspicion of handling stolen property.

They were detained for questioning at Finglas Garda Station but the teenager has since been released without charge.

The two other men have been charged in connection with the case and are due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court later this month. 

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing. 

Last year, TheJournal.ie reported on catalytic converter thefts from hybrid cars in Dublin. 

The cars’ converters contain the precious metals rhodium and palladium. Hybrid cars contain more of these metals than standard vehicles.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

- Contains reporting by Garreth MacNamee.

