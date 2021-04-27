Gardaí seize €610k worth of catalytic converters in three-day clampdown on thieves

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED €610k worth of catalytic converters following an operation in Dublin today.

Officers attached to the Divisional Crime Task Force in north Dublin said they arrested a man as part of an ongoing investigation into the theft of the car parts.

On Friday, converters with an estimated value of €480,000 were seized in Dublin Port.

In a follow-up operation yesterday a vehicle was stopped by Gardaí on the N7. In the course of a search of the vehicle, 23 catalytic converters valued at €23,000 were seized.

A further search was carried out a storage facility in the Dublin 11 where 135 converters, valued at €108,000, were also recovered.

A male in his 30s was arrested as a result and detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Ballymun Garda station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

He has since been released without charge with a file now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.