#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 13 January 2021
Advertisement

Catherine Corless: Government efforts to help mother and baby homes survivors 'half-hearted'

The final report of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes was published yesterday.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 13 Jan 2021, 9:41 AM
34 minutes ago 1,789 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5323550
Catherine Corless (file photo)
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Catherine Corless (file photo)
Catherine Corless (file photo)
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

HISTORIAN CATHERINE CORLESS has described efforts by the government to provide mother and baby home survivors access to their identities as “half-hearted”. 

Speaking ahead of a State apology by the Taoiseach in the Dáil to those who lived in the homes today, Corless also called on the Catholic Church to formally apologise for their role in managing the institutions. 

The final report of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes – which can be read here - was published yesterday.

The commission was set up following claims that up to 800 babies were interred in an unmarked mass grave at a former Bon Secours home in Tuam, Co Galway – following on from extensive research carried out by Corless.

The Commission states that adopted people should have the right to access their birth certificates and associated birth information. If needed, a referendum on this should take place, the report said.

Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman has committed to introducing legislation to resolve issues that would allow individuals to access adoption and tracing information based on GDPR legislation.

But in an interview on RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland programme, the minister would not commit to a specific timeline for the commencement of such legislation.

“I’ll be prioritising that over the course of this year, I would hope to bring it to pre-legislative scrutiny this year, and hopefully bring it into the practice by the end of this year,” he said.

Related Reads

13.01.21 'Callousness and cruelty': International headlines about mother and baby home report
12.01.21 How a God-fearing Ireland shamed, abandoned and punished its 'fallen' women and girls
12.01.21 5-year investigation finds at least 9,000 children died in Ireland's mother and baby homes

O’Gorman added that his department would begin to address subject access requests by individuals who were seeking information about themselves within the commission’s archive from February.

Later on the programme, Corless hit out at the minister’s response. 

“This [could] be done overnight for the banks, if they want to,” she said. “There’s a very half-hearted effort.”

Commenting specifically on the Taoiseach’s apology today, the historian also said that those who lived in the institutions required an instant response that went beyond words.

“An apology is words written out for the Taoiseach today,” she said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“What the survivors need is an immediate follow up to all those promises and all those recommendations that the Commissioner of Investigation have done…

“So there’s an awful lot of preparing to do to ensure that those people are [treated] as good as the rest of us.”

Contains reporting by Órla Ryan.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie