Martin could seek stricter rules on ads for products that could be harmful for climate

MEDIA MINISTER Catherine Martin has indicated that she could seek to introduce stricter rules on advertisements for products that can be harmful for the environment.

Martin was responding to a question in the Dáil by Green Party TD Brian Leddin in which he asked if the review of public service broadcasting will examine the role of advertising and programme sponsorship on influencing public opinion with respect to climate action.

The Minister announced an independent examination of RTÉ in light of secret payments made to the broadcaster’s top billed star Ryan Tubridy over the last few years.

The examination will be broken down into two reviews – a review of governance and culture and a review of contractor fees, human resources and other matters.

In response to Leddin’s question, Martin said that “while the terms of reference of the review of governance and culture of RTÉ does not explicitly reference climate change, it does provide for an assessment of the impact of RTÉ’s commercial income activities on its public service remit”.

“This aspect would be expected to address the impact of sponsorship, product placement and advertising on delivering a service that has the character of a public service, as provided for in Section 114 of the Broadcasting Act 2009,” Martin said.

“If any findings of the review indicate any such editorial influence was exercised, including in respect of climate action, they will be referred to Coimisiún na Meán for investigation.”

Martin said she agrees “we need strong regulatory rules on sponsorship and product placement”.

Leddin said that there is a “strong climate reason to regulate and to have very strong oversight of how money is spent on advertising, programme sponsorship and product placement with respect to climate”, but added that “it is not just with respect to climate”.

“When I think about cars, there is actually a public health argument there as well. With respect to car advertising, which is strongly linked to climate change, we need to move from a car-oriented society to one that is not,” Leddin said.

“Separate to the climate argument, there is also a public health argument. All of these things need to be looked at very seriously.”

In response, Martin said: “As I said, given the examination I announced last week, I believe the terms of reference of the review of governance and culture provide for that assessment of the impact of RTÉ’s commercial income.

“I believe this aspect might be expected to address the impact of sponsorship, product placement and advertising on delivering a service that has the character of a public service.

“Confronting the climate crisis is one of the primary challenges facing our society.”

Martin said that as Ireland’s media regulator, Coimisiún na Meán is independent in the exercise of its functions and “it is neither appropriate nor legally permissible” for her to direct it “as regards the content of its media service code”.

She added, however, that it will be “consulting in regard to the making of the code with a view of bringing in its new media service code before the end of the year”.

Coimisiún na Meán has taken over the role of the former Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.

The commission is responsible for overseeing the regulation of broadcasting and video-on-demand services, as well as introducing the new regulatory framework for online safety.