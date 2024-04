MINISTER FOR MEDIA Catherine Martin has received the outstanding RTÉ reports and plans on publishing them “swiftly” ahead of announcing a decision on the future funding model for RTÉ.

The two reports into culture, governance and HR issues at the state broadcaster were due to be published earlier this year but have been beset with delays.

Speaking to reporters in Dublin today Catherine Martin said she has received the reports and plans to bring them to Government soon.

Martin noted the importance of these reports because of the fact they are the only two independent reports with recommendations that will be brought to Cabinet.

“I’m going to take a number of days to go through them in detail with my officials before I bring them to cabinet,” the minister said today.

She added that this will now allow the Government to move forward with choosing a future funding model for RTÉ and said it was not possible to do this without these reports.

Martin said she wants to make a decision on this “swiftly”, however would not be drawn when asked if she would be bringing the reports to Cabinet next week.

“I’m not going to put a date on it, I’ve always said I want to move quickly,” the minister said.

The Minister also confirmed that she has received the full report from forensic accountants Mazars which examined the use of barter accounts by RTÉ.