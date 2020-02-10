This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 11 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Catherine Martin's husband to join her in the Dáil

Catherine Martin topped the poll in Dublin Rathdown.

By Dominic McGrath Monday 10 Feb 2020, 11:55 PM
17 minutes ago 2,379 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5000189

GOING GREEN IS A family affair for Catherine Martin, as the Green Party TD will be joined in the 33rd Dáil by her husband.

Francis Duffy, a lecturer in DIT and Martin’s husband, was elected in the five-seat Dublin South-West constituency. 

However, the Martin family didn’t get the full candidate list across the line as her brother Vincent Martin lost out in the four-seat Kildare North constituency. 

The results came Monday as the Green Party saw its best ever general election result, finishing with 12 deputies elected across the country. 

This isn’t the first time Catherine and Francis have been elected together. Back in 2014, the couple were both successful in the local elections, winning a seat each in Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown and South Dublin County Council. 

Related Read

10.02.20 Neither a ripple nor a wave - the Green Party's record-breaking election

Duffy was re-elected to South Dublin County Council in May 2019.

Despite being pipped this time around, Vincent Martin is a councillor on Kildare County Council. 

Catherine Martin is the current Deputy Leader of the Green Party and was elected for the first time in 2016 in Dublin Rathdown. 

Martin was comfortably returned this year, topping the poll in the constituency. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie