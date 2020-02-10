Catherine Martin's husband to join her in the Dáil

GOING GREEN IS A family affair for Catherine Martin, as the Green Party TD will be joined in the 33rd Dáil by her husband.

Francis Duffy, a lecturer in DIT and Martin’s husband, was elected in the five-seat Dublin South-West constituency.

However, the Martin family didn’t get the full candidate list across the line as her brother Vincent Martin lost out in the four-seat Kildare North constituency.

The results came Monday as the Green Party saw its best ever general election result, finishing with 12 deputies elected across the country.

DSW Green Candidate Francis Duffy celebrates with his wife & green candidate Catherine Martin, as she is elected in the Rathdown constituency

This isn’t the first time Catherine and Francis have been elected together. Back in 2014, the couple were both successful in the local elections, winning a seat each in Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown and South Dublin County Council.

Duffy was re-elected to South Dublin County Council in May 2019.

Despite being pipped this time around, Vincent Martin is a councillor on Kildare County Council.

Catherine Martin is the current Deputy Leader of the Green Party and was elected for the first time in 2016 in Dublin Rathdown.

Martin was comfortably returned this year, topping the poll in the constituency.