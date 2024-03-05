Increasing housing targets to 50,000 per year not achievable this year or next, says Taoiseach

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said that increasing the housing targets to 50,000 per year is not achievable this year or next.

However, speaking in the Dáil today, Varadkar said the government believes such a target is achievable in the longer term.

According to ESRI research examining the National Development Plan, the government’s housing targets are too low to meet population growth.

The government is set to revise its targets upwards shortly, beyond the 33,000 per year.

A motion put down by the Labour Party this week calls for the target to be revised upwards, with the Taoiseach confirming today that the government will not oppose it.

“Cabinet gave it consideration today and we have decided not to oppose it and to allow it to pass. We do not agree with all aspects of the motion but we agree with the broad thrust of it.

“The motion recommends we should increase our housing targets to 50,000 per year. We do not think that is achievable necessarily this year and next but we do think it is achievable and we think that is an ambition we can share,” said Varadkar.

He noted that the motion calls for the tenant in situ scheme to be scaled, stating that it has been a big success.

“We agree it should be scaled up so that we are buying properties from landlords who are leaving the market and allowing Housing Assistance Payment, HAP, tenants to become regular social housing tenants,” he added.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik said not opposing the motion “will be an empty gesture” if there is no movement or delivery from government.

She also noted the European Commission’s obstruction is hindering efforts to control the proliferation of short-term lets, such as those found on platforms like Airbnb.

“With over 18,000 entire homes listed on Airbnb compared to a mere 2,000 on Daft, it is clear that action must be taken to prioritise long-term housing solutions over short-term profit,” she said.

Despite the Commission signing off on the short-term let proposals and the Department of Tourism being told it can move ahead with its legislation providing for the establishment of a short term letting register to be operated by Failte Ireland, there have been delays with the roll out.

Bacik said the “time for half-measures and empty promises is over. We call on the government to implement emergency measures to protect renters by ending no-fault evictions, and freezing rents. Every person deserves the right to a home they can afford, and it is our duty to make that a reality”.