Parents' protest leads to Dublin school cancelling plans for Catholic agency to offer sex education

A DUBLIN EDUCATE Together school has written to parents to tell them that a Catholic agency will no longer be offering relationship and sexuality education.

Parents of children at the multi-denominational Castleknock Educate Together primary school had protested and petitioned the school not to let religious agency Accord provide sex education to fifth and sixth class students.

They’d been told last month the agency would be providing the services.

In an email last night, the board of management told parents that an alternate provider had been sourced.

Email sent this evening from BOM.

‘The Board of Management wish to confirm Accord will not be providing the RSE module for 5th & 6th classes as an alternate provider, has been sourced’ Not parents preferred provider that we suggested mths ago but at least it’s not Accord — No Accord In Educate Together (@AccordNo) June 7, 2019 Source: No Accord In Educate Together /Twitter

This morning, a Twitter page representing some of the parents said: “Thank u all for the support. We protested, we were on radio, we were all over the newspapers. The amount of time & energy parents spent fighting this was ridiculous.”

One parent, Susan Broe, told RTÉ News: “We should not have had to fight so hard, and go public, on something that was so obviously wrong.”

She added it would have been especially “inappropriate” for any religious body to deliver sex education in an Educate Together school.