Friday 30 August, 2019
Appeal to fund treatment of cats 'scalded with boiling water' in Limerick

One cat has been rescued and two others are yet to be caught.

By David Raleigh Friday 30 Aug 2019, 6:47 PM
14 minutes ago 1,182 Views 5 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Helenelcg
Image: Shutterstock/Helenelcg

Warning: Graphic image below 

AN ANIMAL WELFARE group has appealed for funds to cover the cost of veterinary treatment for three cats believed to have been scalded with boiling water.

The Deel Animal Action Group, in Newcastle West, Co Limerick, has publicly shared graphic photos taken by a woman who discovered the injured cats in her yard.

In a post on its Facebook page, the group said it was recently notified about three cats who have been coming into the yard and eating another cat’s food.

“The finder was concerned about them as they had what appeared to be burn marks on them,” a statement said. 

“All three cats are in a similar state. To say we are outraged and disgusted that people can do this to any animal is an understatement,” the statement noted.

The group described the situation as “despicable” and said it will inform the ISPCA and  gardaí. It added that there were other photos of the cats it considered too graphic to share. 

The group said the cat it rescued was “in tremendous pain”, however the vet treating it believes it “will make a good recovery”. 

image1 The rescued cat Source: Deel Animal Action Group

The vet said the cat will need to have dressings “changed daily under sedation and pain relief”, the group noted. 

Local gardaí said they treat these types of cases “seriously”. A spokesperson said they had not received a complaint about the matter to date.

About the author
David Raleigh

COMMENTS (5)

