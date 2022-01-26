Gardaí seize cash, cannabis and illicit cigarettes following searches in Cavan

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED €25,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants and cannabis herb along with €42,500 in cash and £8,000 in sterling following the search of a house in Arva, Cavan overnight.

Gardaí yesterday arrested a man in connection with dangerous driving after his vehicle failed to stop for officers yesterday. This man was arrested in relation to road traffic offences.

During the course of follow up enquiries, a house in Arva was searched under warrant on Tuesday shortly after 5pm.

During this search Gardaí seized €18,800 in suspected cannabis herb, €6,400 worth of suspected cannabis plants, and a significant quantity of illegal cigarettes.

These illicit cigarettes are estimated to have resulted in a loss of €27,000 to the State.

Cash in euro (€42,670) and sterling (£8,360) were also seized.

A garda spokesman said that the investigation is ongoing.