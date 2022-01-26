#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 26 January 2022
Advertisement

Gardaí seize cash, cannabis and illicit cigarettes following searches in Cavan

The cigarettes are estimated to have resulted in a loss of €27,000 to the State.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 26 Jan 2022, 7:30 PM
11 minutes ago 618 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5665594
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED €25,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants and cannabis herb along with €42,500 in cash and £8,000 in sterling following the search of a house in Arva, Cavan overnight.

Gardaí yesterday arrested a man in connection with dangerous driving after his vehicle failed to stop for officers yesterday. This man was arrested in relation to road traffic offences.

During the course of follow up enquiries, a house in Arva was searched under warrant on Tuesday shortly after 5pm.

During this search Gardaí seized €18,800 in suspected cannabis herb, €6,400 worth of suspected cannabis plants, and a significant quantity of illegal cigarettes.

These illicit cigarettes are estimated to have resulted in a loss of €27,000 to the State.

Cash in euro (€42,670) and sterling (£8,360) were also seized.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A garda spokesman said that the investigation is ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie