Thieves use digger to steal ATM from bank in Cavan

GARDAÍ IN CAVAN have begun an investigation after the theft of an ATM from the wall of a bank on Main Street, Kingscourt.

The alarm was raised at 4am and officers attended the scene.

Upon arrival, they discovered a large digger had been used to remove the ATM from the bank.

It was placed on a trailer being towed by a light-coloured four-wheel drive vehicle (SUV).

This vehicle left the scene in the direction of Carrickmacross.

The scene has been sealed off to facilitate a technical examination by garda crime scene examiners.

Gardaí have asked anyone with information in relation to the incident to contact them at Bailieboro Garda Station on 042 969 4570.

In a separate incident at 4.15am in Dungannon, Tyrone, thieves used a digger to steal an ATM from a garage.

The PSNI said the digger caused substantial damage to the building, before it was set alight at the scene. It had been stolen from a business a short distance away.

Police in the North also appealed for witnesses to come forward.