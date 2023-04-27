Young man dead following motorbike crash in Co Cavan

A YOUNG MAN has died following a crash in Co Cavan.

The man, aged in his 20s, is believed to have crashed his motorcycle around 8pm yesterday evening on the R165 at Cornakill, Kingscourt.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to the morgue at Cavan General Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date.

Advertisement

Gardaí, who are currently at the scene, said there were no other vehicles involved.

The road remains closed in both directions and Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are to conduct an examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward, including anyone who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and who were travelling on the R165 between Kingscourt and Cornakill between the hours of 6:30pm and 8:30pm yesterday.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bailieboro Garda Station on 042 9694570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.