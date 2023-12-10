Witness appeal after man dies in Co Cavan crash

A MAN HAS died in a fatal road collision in Co Cavan.

Shortly before midnight, Gardaí were alerted to a single vehicle collision on the R194 at Finaway, between Ballyjamesduff and Killyfassy Cross.

A male aged in his thirties was fatally injured after the van he was driving left the road and struck a wall. He was pronounced deceased at the scene and his body has since been removed to Cavan General Hospital. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Traffic diversions are in place this morning on the R194 beteween Ballyjamesduff and Killyfassy Cross to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Units from Cavan and Bailieborough Garda stations attended at the scene along with local Ambulance and Fire services.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. They also appeal to those with video footage (including dash-cam) from the R194 at Finaway, between Ballyjamesduff and Killyfassy Cross, around the time of the collision to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.