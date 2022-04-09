#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 0°C Saturday 9 April 2022
Advertisement

Man (30s) dies after overnight crash in Co Cavan

The crash occurred at around 3.45am this morning in Virginia, Co Cavan.

By Orla Dwyer Saturday 9 Apr 2022, 8:30 AM
17 minutes ago 1,495 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5734386
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

A MAN IN his 30s has died after a single-vehicle road collision in Co Cavan.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the crash that occurred at around 3.45am this morning on the L3022 in Virginia, Co Cavan.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a man aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

His body has since been removed to Navan Mortuary where a post-mortem will be conducted at a later date.

The road is closed and local diversions are in place. Forensic Collision Investigators are examining the scene. 

Gardaí are appealing for any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the L3022 in Virginia, Co Cavan between 3.15am and 4am to get in contact. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bailieboro Garda Station on 042 9694570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie