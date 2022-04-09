Man (30s) dies after overnight crash in Co Cavan

A MAN IN his 30s has died after a single-vehicle road collision in Co Cavan.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the crash that occurred at around 3.45am this morning on the L3022 in Virginia, Co Cavan.

Advertisement

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a man aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has since been removed to Navan Mortuary where a post-mortem will be conducted at a later date.

The road is closed and local diversions are in place. Forensic Collision Investigators are examining the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the L3022 in Virginia, Co Cavan between 3.15am and 4am to get in contact.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bailieboro Garda Station on 042 9694570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.