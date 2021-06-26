Woman (20s) dies in Cavan car crash which has left four others in hospital

A WOMAN HAS DIED and four other people are in hospital following a single-vehicle car crash in Cavan.

The incident occurred on the N3, Drumalure, Belturbet at around 12.40am.

One passenger of the car, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger, a man, was taken to Cavan General Hospital in a critical condition.

The vehicle in question had come to garda attention earlier that evening.

The driver, a man, and two other female passengers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Everyone involved in the collision is aged in their 20s.

The scene remains closed for a technical examination.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Cavan on 049 436 8800 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

“This vehicle was subject to interaction with Gardaí prior to the collision. As such the matter has been referred to GSOC.”