#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Monday 7 March 2022
Advertisement

Renewed appeal for witnesses after 'cowardly attack by unknown criminals' on Cavan Garda

Garda Padraig Scott remains off duty after being injured during the 27 February assault.

By Adam Daly Monday 7 Mar 2022, 6:07 PM
1 hour ago 8,526 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5703739

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for witnesses in relation to a serious assault last week that left one member of the force hospitalised.

Garda Padraig Scott was found in a disorientated state, injured and covered in a flammable substance after he was attacked while on duty in the Loughan, Blacklion area of Cavan on 27 February. 

Scott remains off duty while he recovers from his injuries and the trauma of the late-night attack, according to Chief Superintendent Alan McGovern.

Speaking this morning, McGovern described Scott as a diligent member of An Garda Síochána who was going about his normal duties keeping people safe.

“As a result of a cowardly attack by unknown criminals he did not finish duty as normal that night; Padraig was hospitalised and remains off duty recovering from his injuries and the trauma of this attack,” said McGovern.

Gardaí said they are continuing to investigate all the circumstances of the assault, and carried out a checkpoint last night on the N16, Loughan, Co Cavan at the scene.

FNPrcslXsAg6z2v Checkpoint on the N16, Loughan, Co Cavan at the scene of the attack. Source: Garda Info Twitter

“The investigation team continue to make progress in this investigation and I want to thank the public for their support and the assistance received to date,” said McGovern, adding: “I continue to appeal for any person with any information on this attack to contact investigating gardaí.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for information from any person who was driving on the N16, Cavan, passing Loughan House Prison, or the R206 and R207 at their junction with the N16, between 7pm Sunday 27 February and 3am on Monday. Those with video footage (dashcam or other formats) are also asked to contact investigating gardaí.

“Any information received will be treated with the strictest confidence,” said Chief Superintendent McGovern said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cavan Garda Station at 049 4368800, the Garda Confidential Phone Number 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie