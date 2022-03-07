Renewed appeal for witnesses after 'cowardly attack by unknown criminals' on Cavan Garda

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for witnesses in relation to a serious assault last week that left one member of the force hospitalised.

Garda Padraig Scott was found in a disorientated state, injured and covered in a flammable substance after he was attacked while on duty in the Loughan, Blacklion area of Cavan on 27 February.

Scott remains off duty while he recovers from his injuries and the trauma of the late-night attack, according to Chief Superintendent Alan McGovern.

Speaking this morning, McGovern described Scott as a diligent member of An Garda Síochána who was going about his normal duties keeping people safe.

“As a result of a cowardly attack by unknown criminals he did not finish duty as normal that night; Padraig was hospitalised and remains off duty recovering from his injuries and the trauma of this attack,” said McGovern.

Gardaí said they are continuing to investigate all the circumstances of the assault, and carried out a checkpoint last night on the N16, Loughan, Co Cavan at the scene.

Checkpoint on the N16, Loughan, Co Cavan at the scene of the attack. Source: Garda Info Twitter

“The investigation team continue to make progress in this investigation and I want to thank the public for their support and the assistance received to date,” said McGovern, adding: “I continue to appeal for any person with any information on this attack to contact investigating gardaí.”

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for information from any person who was driving on the N16, Cavan, passing Loughan House Prison, or the R206 and R207 at their junction with the N16, between 7pm Sunday 27 February and 3am on Monday. Those with video footage (dashcam or other formats) are also asked to contact investigating gardaí.

“Any information received will be treated with the strictest confidence,” said Chief Superintendent McGovern said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cavan Garda Station at 049 4368800, the Garda Confidential Phone Number 1800 666 111 or any garda station.