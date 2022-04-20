#Open journalism No news is bad news

Gardaí search home in Cavan as part of investigation into border crime

No arrests have been made.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 20 Apr 2022, 3:15 PM
GARDAI HAVE TODAY raided a house in Cavan as part of an investigation into criminal activity in the border region. 

Officers based in the Cavan/ Monaghan Garda Division executed a search warrant issued by a District Court judge under the Section 10 of the Criminal Justice Act.

It’s understood the search began at about 11 and has since concluded. Around five vehicles, including Garda vehicles, attended the site.

A spokesman said: “No arrests have been made at this time.

“As this is an ongoing criminal investigation, An Garda Síochána is not making any further comment.”

Garreth MacNamee
