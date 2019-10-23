This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Three people arrested after video of alleged assault in Cavan shared on social media

A man was charged and will appear in court today.

By Dominic McGrath Wednesday 23 Oct 2019, 8:44 AM
31 minutes ago
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
A MAN HAS been charged after a 19-year-old was allegedly falsely imprisoned and assaulted in Cavan. 

Gardaí are investigating a video of the alleged assault circulating on social media.

A 19-year-old man is now being treated in a hospital in the north-east. 

The Irish Independent reports that the video shows the 19-year-old being accused of “ratting” to Gardaí, stripped down to his underwear and beaten. 

Two men and a woman, all aged in their 20s, were arrested on Monday on suspicion of assault.

They were arrested under Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997. 

A Garda spokesperson said that a 25-year-old man was charged yesterday evening and will appear before the Carrickmacross District Court at 10.30am today. 

The other man and the woman have now been released. 

The spokesperson said that Gardaí “would encourage any members of the public who view such offending material to refer to their local Garda Station”. 

