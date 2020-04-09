This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 9 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Doctors to be sent to 'cover gaps' at Cavan General Hospital after Covid-19 outbreak among staff

It was reported today that two wards in the hospital were closed following an outbreak of infection.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 9 Apr 2020, 3:22 PM
1 hour ago 14,010 Views 30 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5070958
Image: Shutterstock/Hadrian
Image: Shutterstock/Hadrian

A NUMBER OF doctors are to be sent from Dublin to Cavan General after an outbreak of the coronavirus among staff members increased pressure on the hospital.

The Anglo-Celt reported this morning that a large number of staff are out sick with the coronavirus and that two wards at the hospital were closed following an outbreak of infection.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Today with Seán O’Rourke, vice president of the Irish Hospital Consultants Association (ICHA) Laura Durcan said staff from other hospitals in the RSCI hospital group, such as Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, have volunteered to travel to Cavan to provide cover.

“This is unfortunately how this crops up in our hospitals, we have seen outbreaks in other places and we’ve had outbreaks in my own hospital,” she said.

“What we have been doing from our group is actually sending staff to Cavan to make sure they can be safely staffed over the upcoming number of days.”

She said some of their senior house officers and registrars have “very heroically stepped up” and will be heading to Cavan today.

Durcan said she believes up to eight junior doctors will “cover the gaps” in Cavan for the next four to five days.

In a statement, the RCSI hospital group refused to confirm the number of doctors and nurses who have become infected.

However it confirmed that its absenteeism rate has increased from 5.6% prior to the outbreak in Ireland to 12.2%. 

‘The hospital continues to have a number of staff off at present,” it said. The hospital said it has plans in place to manage the additional demands due to Covid-19.

Cavan General is the hospital outside Dublin with the most Covid-19 cases at 33.

According to the latest figures from health officials, 1,568 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Ireland. 

 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (30)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie