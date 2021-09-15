#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Wednesday 15 September 2021
Advertisement

FSAI recalls food supplements due to unsafe levels of THC

THC is the active ingredient in cannabis which gets users high.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 15 Sep 2021, 7:18 PM
1 hour ago 5,426 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5550150
Image: FSAI
Image: FSAI

THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a recall notice on a selection of food supplements in Ireland which have unauthorised levels of THC in them. 

The FSAI found that “unsafe Levels of delta‐9‐tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) were detected in certain batches of CBD” and they were being immediately recalled. 

The cannabis plant contains a range of cannabinoids – some of which are psychoactive. Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is psychoactive and is considered a narcotic.

In Ireland, THC is controlled under the Misuse of Drugs Acts 1977.

The affected products are:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Screenshot 2021-09-15 7.16.42 PM Source: FSAI

Retailers have been instructed to remove the products from sale.

An FSAI spokesperson said: “Food businesses that have sold the implicated batches of unauthorised novel CBD food supplements to consumers must display a point-of-sale notice in store and on websites if sold online, to inform consumers that the implicated batches of these unauthorised novel CBD food supplements are being recalled and the reason why.”

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie