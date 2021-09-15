FSAI recalls food supplements due to unsafe levels of THC

THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a recall notice on a selection of food supplements in Ireland which have unauthorised levels of THC in them.

The FSAI found that “unsafe Levels of delta‐9‐tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) were detected in certain batches of CBD” and they were being immediately recalled.

The cannabis plant contains a range of cannabinoids – some of which are psychoactive. Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is psychoactive and is considered a narcotic.

In Ireland, THC is controlled under the Misuse of Drugs Acts 1977.

The affected products are:

Source: FSAI

Retailers have been instructed to remove the products from sale.

An FSAI spokesperson said: “Food businesses that have sold the implicated batches of unauthorised novel CBD food supplements to consumers must display a point-of-sale notice in store and on websites if sold online, to inform consumers that the implicated batches of these unauthorised novel CBD food supplements are being recalled and the reason why.”