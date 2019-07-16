FSAI recalls batch of Dutch cannabis oil after finding it contains psychoactive cannabis

THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has recalled a batch of CBD oil after discovering that it contains the psychoactive compound in cannabis.

The authority has recalled 10ml bottles of extra strong Euphoria Full spectrum Oil, which has been imported from the Netherlands and has a ‘best before’ date of 31 August 2020, after finding it contains Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a chemical constituent of the cannabis plant, and products based on it can be legally sold in Ireland.

The compound does not produce the same psychoactive effects that THC produces, so it does not get users high in the manner associated with the recreational use of cannabis.

Products based on CBD have been used by patients suffering from conditions including epilepsy, chronic pain, spasticity, insomnia and anxiety, but it has not been authorised as a medicinal product by the Health Products Regulatory Authority.

However, products that contain THC at levels greater than 0.2% are illegal under Irish law.

The FSAI has asked distributors to withdraw the affected bottles of oil from the market, while retailers have also been asked to remove the product from sale and inform their customers about the presence of the substance.