Tuesday 27 July 2021
CBD products being recalled in Ireland because they contain too much THC

THC is the active ingredient which gets users high.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 27 Jul 2021, 5:14 PM
55 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5507393
Some of the affected products.
Image: FSAI
Image: FSAI

SEVERAL CBD PRODUCTS in Ireland are being recalled because they contain too much THC – the active ingredient in cannabis which makes users experience highs. 

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) said the affected products range from food supplements to bottles of CBD oil which customers take by placing drops under their tongue. 

Brand names of the recalled products include CannabiGold, Canapol and The Healing Stone. 

The FSAI found that “unsafe Levels of delta‐9‐tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) were detected in certain batches of CBD” and they were being immediately recalled. 

The cannabis plant contains a range of cannabinoids – some of which are psychoactive. Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is psychoactive and is considered a narcotic.

In Ireland, THC is controlled under the Misuse of Drugs Acts 1977.

The European Court of Justice ruled last year that low levels of THC do not have any negative impact on health. 

It said CBD products which contain THC of under 0.2% should not be treated as narcotics. However, in Ireland if CBD products contain THC in any quantities, they are considered controlled drugs.

A spokesperson for the FSAI said: “Distributors are requested to withdraw the product from the market. Retailers are requested to remove the products from sale. Food businesses that have sold the implicated batches of the implicated CBD products to consumers must display a point-of-sale notice in store and on websites if sold online, to inform consumers that the implicated batches of these CBD products are being recalled and the reason why.”

A full list of the recalled products can be found here

