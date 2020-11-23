6,000 books gifted to children in direct provision, hospitals and homeless services across Ireland

A NATIONAL ORGANISATION that promotes reading for children has announced that 6,000 books will be gifted to children in direct provision centres, hospitals and homeless services across Ireland this Christmas.

Children’s Books Ireland (CBI), along with the Arts Council and KPMG, will send out a bedtime story to children facing difficulty this year with the help of charity partners – including Barnardos, Focus Ireland, Children in Hospital Ireland, and St Vincent de Paul.

“All over Ireland, there are children who do not own a book, who may not have a culture of reading at home or who need cheering up when things are really tough,” Elaina Ryan, CEO of CBI said.

“We know that books can make things a little bit better and brighter for them by bringing the joy of reading to children who need it most.”

This year the Arts Council has put together a reading guide highlighting Irish children’s books published this year, to help parents shop local and buy Irish this Christmas. It can be found here.

Head of Literature at the Arts Council Sarah Bannan says that writers, illustrators and publishers deserve our collective support so that “we can continue to discover the joy of books and reading”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“We know, too, that the magic of books is made real when they are opened and read and shared. While this has been a difficult year for so many, books remain a place where we can find solace, or joy, or new perspectives.”

Seamus Hand, Managing Partner of KPMG said: “We are really proud of what we do to promote children’s literacy and education so we’re delighted to support this great initiative gifting the wonder of books to children in need all over Ireland this winter.”

