#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 24 May 2022
Advertisement

Watchdog clears Bank of Ireland €9 billion KBC deal despite 'significant' concerns

The sale would see Bank of Ireland acquire KBC’s performing loan assets.

By Jane Moore Tuesday 24 May 2022, 9:14 AM
17 minutes ago 693 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5772419
Image: Mark Stedman
Image: Mark Stedman

THE COMPETITION AND consumer watchdog (CCPC) has cleared the sale of KBC Bank Ireland’s €9 billion loan portfolio to Bank of Ireland subject to a number of conditions to ensure that competition in the mortgage market is maintained.

The sale would see Bank of Ireland acquire KBC’s performing loan assets, including performing mortgages, and commercial and consumer loans, and a small number of non-performing mortgages.

The watchdog launched a full investigation into the proposed purchase in October 2021 after an extended preliminary investigation had concluded.

The CCPC said its full investigation identified “significant competition concerns” arising from KBC’s exit from the mortgage market in Ireland. 

It said a key issue it identified is the strength of competition that non-bank lenders will provide in the medium term, given expectations of a rising interest rate environment.

“In light of these concerns, the CCPC considered it important that non-bank lenders operating in the Irish mortgage market be supported in their continued growth and role as emerging competitors in the sector,” the CCPC said in a statement.

In response to the concerns, Bank of Ireland has committed to making €1 billion in total funding available to certain non-bank lenders through the purchasing of securities issued by them, to increase their funding capacity and reduce their cost of funding.

The bank has also committed to making €1 million in funding available for distribution to companies involved in developing innovations relevant to the market for the provision of mortgages in the State.

To address the effects of the transaction on KBC mortgage customers, Bank of Ireland will honour the fixed rate included in the existing terms and conditions of KBC fixed rate mortgages for the remainder of the fixed term.

Bank of Ireland closures 004 (1) Bank of Ireland will honour the fixed rate included in the existing terms and conditions of KBC fixed rate mortgages for the remainder of the fixed term.

It will also honour the 0.2% discount in mortgage rate of every KBC customer eligible for that discount at the date of mortgage transfer to Bank of Ireland for as long as their transferred mortgage is held with the bank and without being required to hold a Bank of Ireland current account.

The bank has also committed to offering the variable rate equivalent to that of KBC migrated variable rate customers, as well as Bank of Ireland fixed rate options, to fixed rate KBC mortgage customers on their first roll-over post-migration.

“Following detailed consideration and further analysis and having taken into account the above commitments given by Bank of Ireland, the CCPC has determined that the proposed acquisition will not substantially lessen competition and, therefore, the proposed acquisition can be put into effect,” the CCPC statement continued.

Francesca McDonagh, Group Chief Executive of Bank of Ireland, has welcomed the announcement, deeming it an “important step towards the completion of this acquisition”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Bank of Ireland has been part of Ireland’s commercial, economic, and social fabric for almost 240 years, and we look forward to providing an excellent long-term home for KBC Bank Ireland customers,” she said.

We are committed to delivering a smooth and seamless migration for KBC customers, ensuring strong customer protections and financial stability within the Irish banking sector and broader economy.

In a statement, KBC Bank Ireland said that customers do not need to take any immediate action as a result of the announcement as the agreement remains subject to ministerial approval.

The bank said that all customers will shortly receive a booklet “which will clearly outline what is happening to all KBC products”.

“Following a full approval of this agreement, customers will then receive individual communications on each of their products providing them with notice of future changes and outlining what actions or steps (if any) they need to take,” the statement continued.

KBC said it will ensure customers are provided with plenty of notice of any impact and/or changes to their account in line with all legal and regulatory protections.

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie