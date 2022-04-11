#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Monday 11 April 2022
Advertisement

Consumer watchdog warns of potential dangers of baby nests and baby sleeping bags

Baby nests and sleep bags pose a number of possible safety risks, the CCPC said.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 11 Apr 2022, 3:16 PM
17 minutes ago 2,020 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5735734

THE COMPETITION AND Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has warned people of the potential safety risks of two products for babies.

The CCPC has issued guidance around the use of baby nests and baby sleep bags and the risks to look out for if using these products. 

More than 4,500 baby nests and sleeping bags were recalled in Ireland between 2021 and 2022, the CCPC said. 

The commission has put together consumer guidance to highlight potential safety risks linked to these products. 

CCPC_Child Safety_Baby Sleep Bag 2 Baby sleeping bag. Source: CCPC

The CCPC said baby sleep bags pose a number of potentially serious risks including suffocation, strangulation and choking. 

These are wearable blankets designed to keep babies at a comfortable and safe temperature. They are secured at the shoulders to ensure the baby’s head is left uncovered. 

The commission has produced guidance on baby sleep bags for people to consider before buying these products.

CCPC_Child Safety_Baby nest_1 Baby nest. Source: CCPC

Baby nests are not suitable for unsupervised use, the watchdog said. 

These are a cocoon-like mattress with a soft base and padded sides that wrap around the outer edge of the product.

They can also be called baby pods or sleeping pods and are intended for supervised use only.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

These products also have a number of potentially serious risks such as suffocation, strangulation and choking.

The CCPC also has consumer guidance on baby nests for consideration

Gráinne Griffin, director of communications with the CCPC, said: “The purpose of our guidance is to empower consumers with the knowledge of how to be product safety aware before they buy and avoid these risks.”

Anyone concerned that they may have an unsafe baby nest or sleeping bag is advised to visit the CCPC’s product recalls page to check if their product has been recalled. The recall notices include further details on further actions.

From 2020-2021, the CCPC took part in a European action to set standardised testing and sampling methods of specific infant products, including baby nests and sleep bags, to help identify and remove dangerous products from the EU market.

As a result of this project, more than 4,500 products in Ireland were found to be dangerous to consumer safety and were recalled. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie