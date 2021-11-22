#Open journalism No news is bad news

The Dáil's Ceann Comhairle has tested positive for Covid-19

Seán Ó Fearghaíl will work from home and his Dáil duties will be carried out by the Leas-Cheann Comhairle.

By Céimin Burke Monday 22 Nov 2021, 3:12 PM
1 hour ago 10,591 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5608721
Seán Ó Fearghaíl will be self-isolating until 29 November. File photo.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Seán Ó Fearghaíl will be self-isolating until 29 November. File photo.
Seán Ó Fearghaíl will be self-isolating until 29 November. File photo.
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE DÁIL’S CEANN Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl has tested positive for Covid-19.

Ó Fearghaíl received the results of a coronavirus PCR test at the weekend. He will continue to isolate at home until next Monday, 29 November, in accordance with public health guidelines.

The Kildare south politician will work from home during this period and will carry out some on-line engagements.

During his absence from the Dáil, Ó Fearghaíl’s chamber duties will be overseen by Leas-Cheann Comhairle, Catherine Connolly and the normal panel of temporary chairpersons, a statement from the Oireachtas said.

