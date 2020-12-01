#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 1 December 2020
Advertisement

Ceann Comhairle tells Arlene Foster that Brian Stanley tweet was 'disrespectful' and requires 'credible political response'

Stanley tweeted on Saturday equating two historical IRA attacks on the British army.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 1 Dec 2020, 9:30 PM
46 minutes ago 5,139 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5285634
Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl
Image: RollingNews.ie
Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl
Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE CEANN COMHAIRLE has told DUP leader Arlene Foster that a tweet by Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley will require “a credible political response”. 

In a letter to Foster, Seán Ó Fearghaíl said that while he was “personally appalled and profoundly dismayed by its contents” it would not be necessary to take action if the tweet is addressed by Stanley.

Stanley tweeted on Saturday equating two historical IRA attacks on the British army, the Kilmichael ambush in 1920 and the Warrenpoint Ambush in 1979, prompting Foster to to write a letter to the Oireachtas. 

He later apologised and deleted the tweet. 

In his response, Ó Fearghaíl said Stanley’s tweet was wrong.

“Like many political representatives North and South, I was personally appalled and profoundly dismayed by its contents. 

“To post such a hurtful statement on social media is not only highly disrespectful to victims and their families but an affront to all those committed to democratic politics on the island of Ireland,” he said. 

“As elected representatives I believe that we have a shared responsibility to address the legacy of the past in a respectful way, promote reconciliation and support victims and their families. 

“I know that you will agree that it is an enormous privilege to serve as an elected representative and particularly to hold a position of responsibility; however, there is a duty on us all to uphold the fundamental values and standards that are the cornerstones of democratic politics,” Ó’ Fearghail said. 

Related Read

01.12.20 McDonald says she won't ask SF TD to step down as chair of PAC following tweet about IRA attacks

“I must be particularly conscious of the independent and non-partisan nature of my office. Nonetheless, I do believe that the statement on Twitter made by Deputy Stanley calls for a credible political response – one which sincerely acknowledges the hurt and offence caused to the families who lost loved ones in Narrow Water as well as the hurt and offence caused to those who suffered grievously during the thirty years of violence in Northern Ireland.”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said earlier she won’t remove Stanley from position as chairperson of the Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee over his tweet.

There have been calls for Stanley to step down from his chairmanship of the PAC for a period of time over the matter. 

McDonald told RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland that “this was a mistake by Brian Stanley and one that will not be repeated”. 

McDonald confirmed she won’t remove him from his position as chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

She said:

Brian’s a very effective, a very even handed and a very fair chair of the committee. It is, as people know, a very important committee. The work is essential and he is anxious, and I am anxious, that he continues with that work.

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie