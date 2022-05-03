#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 3 May 2022
Ceann Comhairle to visit Kyiv and address Ukrainian Parliament

The trip is due to take place next week.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 3 May 2022, 10:26 AM
Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl (file photo)
CEANN COMHAIRLE SEÁN Ó Fearghail and Cathaoirleach of the Seanad, Senator Mark Daly, have accepted an invitation from the Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament to travel to Kyiv and address elected representatives.

The two men will join an international delegation on the trip, which is expected to take place early next week.

Speaking today, Ó Fearghail said the mission is “an opportunity for Ireland to demonstrate its support for the Ukrainian people, its government and its parliament, Verkhovna Rada, which is continuing to function to spite unimaginably difficult circumstances”.

The Ceann Comhairle of the Dáil said the trip comes “at a time when other countries are starting to reopen their embassies in Kyiv” and “will be another symbol of normalisation and highlight the amazing resilience of the country’s people and government bodies”.

Daly said the invitation to Kyiv “is recognition by the Ukrainian Government of the exceptional welcome extended by the people of Ireland to Ukrainian refugees and the assistance and funding that is being provided to those still in the Ukraine”.

Since the start of the war, Ireland has welcomed over 20,000 Ukrainian refugees.

“As an EU member country, it’s crucial that Ireland plays a visible and vocal part in demonstrating EU support for Ukraine and for Ireland’s support Ukraine’s membership of the EU,” Daly added.

In his invitation, the speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk, said: “I am confident that your visit will become another strong message of solidarity and support to our state at this difficult time of struggle against the aggressor and democratic values”.

The delegation will also visit some of the towns that have been “decimated by the war and where atrocities have occurred, to highlight the need for those responsible to face justice for war crimes”, an Oireachtas statement added.

