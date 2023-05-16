Wine industry lobby group launches EU-level challenge to Irish rules on alcohol health warnings

AN ASSOCIATION THAT represents wine companies within the European Union has filed a formal complaint to the EU Commission against Irish labelling rules, claiming that the country is breaching EU laws and EU single market rules.

The European Committee of Wine Companies (CEEV) filed a formal complaint yesterday which requested that the Commission open an infringement procedure against Ireland.

The association say their complaint “underlines the clear incompatibility” of Irish labelling rules with new legislation around the labelling of wine’s alcohol content and energy values.

New labelling laws, from the Department of Health, will now require warnings to be placed on alcoholic drinks which inform the consumer of the link between consuming alcohol and liver disease and fatal cancers.

The laws will also include notices on the link between drinking alcohol while pregnant and fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD).

The CEEV claim that the incompatibility jeopardizes the EU single market and “underlines how Ireland has never properly justified the measure proposed”.

According to Drinks Ireland, who represent members from the Irish alcohol beverage sector, in addition to displaying branding and product descriptions, pre-packaged alcoholic beverages must label the alcohol strength if it contains over 1.2% alcohol.

CEEV The health warning proposed in the draft legislation. CEEV

Mauricio González-Gordon, President of CEEV, said: “While we fully support the fight against alcohol abuse, we strongly believe this objective could be achieved by more effective and less trade-restrictive measures that should be, in addition, compatible with current EU law.”

Additionally, the CEEV claims the labels will fail to “accurately inform consumers” of the difference between alcohol abuse and moderate wine consumption patterns.

Today Alcohol Action Ireland, an advocacy group who campaign to reduce alcohol harm, said there was an “urgent need” to introduce these new labels into the Irish market, so that consumers become informed on the risks of consuming alcohol.

“It’s almost 5 years since laws were passed to provide for health information labelling of alcohol product and despite ferocious opposition from global vested interests,” said CEO Sheila Gilheany.

Gilheany added it was “no surprise” that the alcohol industry were attempting to delay efforts by lodging the complaint to the EU commission.

Secretary General of CEEV, Ignacio Sánchez Recarte said Ireland’s “lack of reaction” to the concerns raised by other European governments and the failure of the EU to uphold their restrictions has left them with “no choice” but to file a complaint.

Gilheany said that these “delaying tactics” are from the industry’s “playbook” who, according to her, “has sought at every opportunity to delay, dilute and derail” the implementation of the Public Health Alcohol Act.

Professor John Ryan of the Royal College of Surgeons and Consultant Hepatologist said: “Warning labels will go some way to raising awareness that alcohol can cause liver disease and other health issues.”

The “cigarette-style” labels, introduced by section 12 of the Public Health Alcohol Act, are intended to inform the public of the risks of consuming alcohol, especially when pregnant and of the direct link between alcohol and fatal cancers.

Labels will not be required on pint glasses or any other “reusable containers” and the act makes it an offence to knowingly sell alcohol, in any container, without making the consumer aware of the risks before hand.