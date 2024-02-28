Gardaí probing alleged assault of girl in Kildare amid false online rumours of sexual crime

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE alleged physical assault of a young girl by an individual at a hotel in Kildare are not considering the incident a sexual crime, The Journal understands.

Rumours circulated on social media in recent days claiming that a young girl staying at the hotel near Celbridge, which houses International Protection applicants, was violently sexually assaulted by three men on the grounds of the facility.

The claim led to demonstrations outside the hotel on Tuesday evening, which were attended by figures prominent in the anti-immigrant movement.

However, The Journal understands that while a criminal investigation is underway, there is no basis to these claims and that Gardaí are not treating the incident as a sexual crime.

Investigators are liaising with Tusla, the child and family agency, on the matter.

In a statement, a Garda spokesperson said that investigators are probing “an alleged incident of physical abuse” against a child by an “adult directly to known to them”.

It added: “An Garda Síochána is not investigating any further allegations at this time.”