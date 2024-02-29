Poll: Will you watch the Celebrity Big Brother reboot?

CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER is returning to screens after six years.

The hit UK show first aired as a one-time spin-off of Big Brother in 2001, but went on to have 22 more series before ending in 2018.

Advertisement

The rumoured celebrity line up for this year includes Louis Walsh, Sharon Osbourne, and Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

You can catch the reboot at 9pm on Monday 4 March on Virgin Media Two.

So today we’re asking: Will you watch the Celebrity Big Brother reboot?

