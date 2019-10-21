Own-brand bottled water recalled in several supermarkets over presence of bacteria

BOTTLED WATER FROM Monaghan company Celtic Pure has been recalled by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) due to suspected microbiological contamination.

In July, a number of batches of own-branded supermarket water produced by the company, was recalled after illegal levels of arsenic was discovered in its products.

The brands affected at the time were Spar, Londis, Aldi and Dunnes Stores.

Today, the FSAI issued a new recall notice on the company’s own Celtic Pure brand as well as bottled water from Aldi, Applegreen, Dunnes Stores, Gala, Ice Clear, Lidl, Londis, Workplace Water, and Plane, which is sold at Dublin Airport.

The authority said “Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Enterococci or E. coli bacteria were detected in a range of batches of water” which does not “comply with the legal requirements”.

It said pseudomonas aeruginosa “poses a higher risk of complications if consumed by severely immuno-compromised people such as those who have undergone transplants or chemotherapy. It rarely causes illness in healthy individuals”.

Meanwhile, E. coli is an “indicator that the water has been contaminated with faecal material, however, this does not mean that it will make people sick”.

Arsenic

Recalls were issued for different batches of own-brand supermarket water produced by the company due to illegal levels of arsenic on 27 July and 2 August by the FSAI.

In September, the High Court confirmed the appointment of an examiner to Celtic Pure after the company sought protection of the court from its creditors due to the fall out from two investigations launched after the arsenic was found.

Eight water samples were listed in the closure order by the HSE officer taken from retail bottles and water tanks between 22 July and 1 August. The samples were extracted from one well and the issues have since been resolved, according to Celtic Pure.

This order detailed that there was an excess in bacteria and other materials found in the Celtic Pure water such as enterococci and coliforms. Arsenic was listed as the reason for the recall by the FSAI on 3 August.

The business was ordered to cease operations in a closure order sent from an authorised HSE officer to Celtic Pure on 14 August. This order required part of the business to stop producing all of its spring waters and ‘other waters’ from one well.

“Since the product recall the company has worked closely with the HSE to ensure that the water supplied by Celtic Pure is completely safe and fully compliant with legislation,” Celtic Pure said in a statement on 29 August.

Enterococci are bacteria found in the intestines of humans and animals and certain strains can cause illness in humans.