This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 26 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cemeteries reopen in NI following pressure from public and church leaders

Stormont ministers authorised the change last week.

By Press Association Sunday 26 Apr 2020, 6:01 PM
1 hour ago 7,795 Views 25 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5084355
Two women water plants at Milltown Cemetery in Belfast.
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Wire/PA Images
Two women water plants at Milltown Cemetery in Belfast.
Two women water plants at Milltown Cemetery in Belfast.
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Wire/PA Images

CEMETERIES HAVE REOPENED in Northern Ireland in one of the first significant adjustments to lockdown rules.

Stormont ministers authorised the change last week.

Restrictions have been put in place at some graveyards in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus.

A one-way system and a cap on numbers was implemented at Derry’s City Cemetery.

Milltown in West Belfast was busy with queues of people waiting to gain access.

Relatives watered plants on graves and tended to plots which have been closed since the introduction of social distancing restrictions last month.

Roselawn and the City Cemetery in Belfast will open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays to allow people to adhere to social distancing rules.

On Friday, the executive at Stormont agreed to reopen cemeteries following calls from the public and church leaders.

Sinn Fein initially resisted the move, which was supported by unionists.

First Minister Arlene Foster said it was about “balancing public health concerns with the basic human need to visit a loved one’s grave”.

The legislation changed on Friday night after the executive discussed the matter during a meeting in Belfast.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie