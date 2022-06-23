#Open journalism No news is bad news

Census 2022 at a glance: A rundown of Ireland's big count

The Central Statistics Office has released preliminary data about Ireland’s population and housing.

By Emer Moreau Thursday 23 Jun 2022, 7:00 PM
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

PRELIMINARY DATA FROM the 2022 census was released today. Here’s a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest what’s in it.

5,123,536: Ireland’s population on census night – an increase of 7.6% from 2016, or 361,721 people.

It’s the first time Ireland’s population has topped five million since 1851 and is now at the highest level it’s been since 1841, before the Famine caused widespread death and emigration.

171,338: The natural increase in population – in other words, the total number of births minus the total number of deaths.

190,333: Net migration – the number of people who immigrated to Ireland minus the number of people who emigrated.

171: The minimum number of TDs that will have to be in the next Dáil, to ensure the population growth is represented in the number of elected officials. There are currently 160 TDs.

The county with the highest inward migration was Dublin, with 46,559 people moving there

2,124,590: the number of houses in Ireland.

166,752: The number of vacant homes, 8% of all houses in the country.
Over 48,000 dwellings that were recorded as vacant in 2016 remained vacant in 2022.

