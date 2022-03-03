#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 3 March 2022
Census 2022 to take place in April after being delayed last year due to Covid-19

The last census was carried out on 24 April 2016.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 3 Mar 2022, 7:41 AM
3,002 Views 3 Comments
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

THIS YEAR’S CENSUS will take place on Sunday, 3 April.

The nationwide survey will be launched by the Taoiseach and the Central Statistics Office at Government Buildings this morning.

The last census was carried out on 24 April 2016, and showed that the total population of Ireland was 4,761,865 – an increase of almost 174,000 people (3.8%) since 2011.

Censuses are normally held every four or five years and the latest edition was due to be carried out on 18 April last year, but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision to postpone was based on a need to ensure safety of public and CSO staff as well as the need to deliver a census with the highest possible response rate.

The questionnaire covers topics such as age, marital status, gender, place of birth, occupation and housing characteristics, with the results used to draft effective government policy.

Ireland has been conducting Censuses of Population since 1821. 

Members of the public must complete their census form, and can be prosecuted for not doing so correctly.

