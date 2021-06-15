#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 20°C Tuesday 15 June 2021
Advertisement

Center Parcs plans major expansion of its Longford resort

The tourist spot plans to spend €80m to €85m adding 200 lodges and developing existing facilities.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 15 Jun 2021, 12:30 PM
1 hour ago 6,875 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5467236
The exterior of a Center Parcs treehouse
Image: Center Parcs
The exterior of a Center Parcs treehouse
The exterior of a Center Parcs treehouse
Image: Center Parcs

CENTER PARCS PLANS to add 200 new lodges and expand its amenities at its Longford resort.

The tourist spot plans to spend €80m to €85m increasing the number of lodges and developing existing facilities on the site.

The plan includes four new Treehouses, which sleep up to eight people, and the development of leisure facilities, restaurants, cafés, the water park and spa.

It’s expected that the project would create 300 jobs during construction and a further 250 permanent jobs.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that the expansion is “fantastic news for Longford and for the Midlands”.

“Center Parcs is a really valued employer in the area. I know the company has made a huge effort to work with the local community and I’m sure that will continue with this further expansion,” Varadkar said.

Center Parcs UK & Ireland’s CEO, Martin Dalby said that “despite a challenging year”, the company has “great confidence in both our business and the Irish domestic tourism market, backed up by our extremely positive forward bookings for the remainder of 2021 and into 2022″.

“This announcement is great news for County Longford, a significant investment which will generate more local jobs, opportunities for local suppliers, consultants and contractors and a significant boost for the local and regional economy,” Dalby said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Currently, the resort has 466 lodges and 30 apartments and employs around 1,000 people.

It plans to submit a planning application for the new development by the end of 2021.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie