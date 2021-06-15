Center Parcs plans major expansion of its Longford resort

CENTER PARCS PLANS to add 200 new lodges and expand its amenities at its Longford resort.

The tourist spot plans to spend €80m to €85m increasing the number of lodges and developing existing facilities on the site.

The plan includes four new Treehouses, which sleep up to eight people, and the development of leisure facilities, restaurants, cafés, the water park and spa.

It’s expected that the project would create 300 jobs during construction and a further 250 permanent jobs.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that the expansion is “fantastic news for Longford and for the Midlands”.

“Center Parcs is a really valued employer in the area. I know the company has made a huge effort to work with the local community and I’m sure that will continue with this further expansion,” Varadkar said.

Center Parcs UK & Ireland’s CEO, Martin Dalby said that “despite a challenging year”, the company has “great confidence in both our business and the Irish domestic tourism market, backed up by our extremely positive forward bookings for the remainder of 2021 and into 2022″.

“This announcement is great news for County Longford, a significant investment which will generate more local jobs, opportunities for local suppliers, consultants and contractors and a significant boost for the local and regional economy,” Dalby said.

Currently, the resort has 466 lodges and 30 apartments and employs around 1,000 people.

It plans to submit a planning application for the new development by the end of 2021.