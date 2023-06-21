Central Bank says various factors point to economy 'operating at capacity'

THE CENTRAL BANK has said core inflation is picking up and is expected to be 4.9% this year, adding that various factors point to the economy now operating at capacity.

In its latest quarterly bulletin, published today, the regulator said inflation dynamics in 2023 are primarily being driven by the second round effects of the energy and other price shocks seen throughout last year and early this year.

The Central Bank said that as 2024 progresses and in 2025, the primary factor driving inflation will be the strength of the domestic economy and capacity constraints.

Headline inflation is expected to average 5.3% in 2023, 3.4% in 2024 and 2.5% in 2025.

Core inflation, which excludes food and energy and is a better reflection of domestically-determined price pressures, is not expected to peak until late this year and to decline relatively gradually thereafter.

Core inflation is forecast to average 4.9% in 2023, 3.4% in 2024 and 2.7% in 2025.

Employment

Over the last quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of this year, employment growth remained positive, the Central Bank said.

It noted that the unemployment rate reached multi-decade lows, consumption was firmly expanding, as was the output of domestically orientated sectors of the economy.

The Bank said the labour market is forecast to remain very tight.

The unemployment rate is expected to average 4%, 0.4 percentage points lower than was predicted in the last quarterly bulletin, and remain in that region out to 2025.

Slower employment growth and a pick-up in wage growth is expected as capacity contraints become more binding, according to the Central Bank.

Compensation per employee is forecast to rise by 6.2% in 2023, 5.9% in 2024 and 4.4% in 2025.

“With wholesale energy and food prices continuing to ease, domestic factors have begun to play an important role in the inflation outlook,” Robert Kelly, director of economics and statistics at the Central Bank, said.

Kelly said that “growth in the domestic economy this year is expected to be slightly stronger than previously anticipated”.

“Various indicators, particularly from the labour market, point to the economy operating at capacity,” he said.

“The tightening of monetary policy is beginning to feed through the economy and will contribute to dampening demand and economy-wide price pressures. In this environment, it will be important that fiscal policy charts a careful course that does not exacerbate the imbalance between demand and supply conditions across the economy.”

Domestic economy

The Central Bank has said headline measures of growth in the economy continue to be distorted by the activities within and outside the State of Irish resident multinational firms, but domestic economic activity is projected to grow.

Growth in Modified Domestic Demand (MDD), a measure which encompasses personal, government and investment spending, is expected to be slightly stronger this year than previously forecast at 3.7%, to be followed by growth of 2.5% in both 2024 and 2025.

A number of factors are supporting demand conditions, the Central Bank said.

“First, a gradual improvement in households real income as inflation eases and the tight labour market spurs higher wage growth,” the Bank said.

“Second, a more definitive reduction in the savings ratio to pre-pandemic norms that appears to be happening. Continued investment in the State in plant and machinery by high-growth sectors is also expected to support growth in modified investment.”