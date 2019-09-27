This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 27 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'There's no excuse': Central Bank says some insurance firms not prepared for no-deal Brexit

Ed Sibley said overall the Irish financial system is resilient enough to withstand a hard Brexit.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 27 Sep 2019, 11:44 AM
14 minutes ago 491 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4827104
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

SOME INSURANCE COMPANIES are not prepared for a no-deal Brexit, according to the Central Bank’s deputy governor, who has reminded them of their responsibility to their customers.

Speaking this morning at the launch of a CEO survey report hosted by PwC and Insurance Ireland, Ed Sibley said he is satisfied that the Irish financial system, overall, is
“resilient enough to withstand a hard Brexit”.

“However, not all regulated firms are adequately prepared. There is no excuse for this, even accepting that there remains considerable uncertainty. You owe all your stakeholders, including and most importantly your customers, a duty of care to ensure that you are prepared,” he said.

Sibley also told insurance firms that they need to take action to address the “risks, challenge and opportunities” of innovation and climate change.

“Too many of your firms are not getting the fundamentals right, with ineffective IT risk management practices, weaknesses in IT security, a lack of effective oversight of IT, and weaknesses in the management of outsourcing.”

He said he expects the industry to play a positive role in shaping the response to climate change risks.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie