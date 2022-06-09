#Open journalism No news is bad news

Central Bank issues warning about unauthorised firm linked to businesswoman Catriona Carey

Carey is listed as the sole director of Careysfort Asset Estates Ltd.

By Jamie McCarron Thursday 9 Jun 2022, 7:38 PM
28 minutes ago
THE CENTRAL BANK has released a warning notice about two firms operating without its authorisation, one of which has Catriona Carey listed as its sole director.

Careysfort Asset Estates Limited is an English-registered firm whose business consists of providing credit, however the Central Bank has said that it does not have authorisation to operate as a retail credit firm.

“Consumers should be aware that if they deal with a firm that is not authorised, they will not be eligible for compensation from the Investor Compensation Scheme,” it said.

The Central Bank added that it’s a criminal offence for an unauthorised firm to provide financial services in Ireland without authorisation under the relevant legislation that the Central Bank is responsible for enforcing.

Carey, a former Irish hockey international, was the subject of an RTÉ Investigates documentary earlier this year focusing on an alleged scam to defraud homeowners.

The other company which the Central Bank has warned against is Credits To Bank Ireland, which offers loans on its website and like Careysfort Asset Estates Limited is operating as a retail credit firm.

“This scam is an example of an ‘advanced fee fraud’, where Credits To Bank Ireland seeks a payment upfront fee prior to providing a loan. The loans are never provided,” the Central Bank said in a statement.

The Central Bank has also advised consumers to visit their register of authorised financial service providers if they are unsure of a firm’s legitimacy.

Jamie McCarron
